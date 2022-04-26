Gunshots interrupt youth baseball game; city offers $10K reward for arrest

Children and adults had to duck and take cover after dozens of gunshots interrupted a youth baseball game Monday in North Charleston, South Carolina.

Video of the scene was taken by Blake Ferguson at Pepperhill Park, showing players and spectators hitting the ground amid the screams and sound of bullets.

"Get off the field!" adults scream in the footage as the gunfire continues.

Ferguson told Storyful he was recording while his son was on the pitcher’s mound. He also reported several vehicles were damaged.

The boy’s mother, Lori, told a local news outlet "My son’s on the pitcher mound by himself and it was just the most traumatic thing as a mother, as a citizen of this city, that you just feel helpless. I felt completely helpless."

Police later released a statement saying that witnesses told responding officers that a "large group of teenagers" pulled into the parking lot next to Pepperhill Park and began to fight each other, before shots were fired from one of their vehicles.

"Witnesses indicated that multiple vehicles pulled into the parking lot, where a physical altercation took place, followed by dozens of gunshots," police spokesman Harve Jacobs told Live5 News.

"Several youth baseball games were underway when this incident occurred," Jacobs continued. This incident tonight had nothing to do with the park, youth athletes, parents or coaches. Thankfully no injuries were reported."

Jacobs said that North Charleston Police planned to meet with city recreation staff Tuesday morning to put together a plan "to ensure that our city’s youth can feel safe when playing on our parks and playgrounds."

According to LIve5News, Mayor Keith Summey said the city was offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest of the individuals involved.

"We will not tolerate this behavior and we will not allow this behavior to carry forward," Summey told the outlet.

Storyful contributed to this story. This story was reported from Los Angeles.

