Gunmen open fire on Bronx playground filled with children

Two gunmen opened fire at a Bronx playground filled with children and their parents.

The NYPD says it took place just before 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the Morrisania neighborhood.

Officers say the two men were riding a motorcycle on Jennings Street. They stopped and fired a gun approximately 7 in the vicinity of a basketball court which is attached to a playground that was occupied by numerous children.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!

No one was hit by the gunfire.

The men then rode off eastbound on Jennings Street.

Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Police released images of the men in hopes that someone could help identify them.

Advertisement

RELATED: CRIME SKYROCKETS IN NEW YORK CITY

