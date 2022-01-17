Gunman posed as food delivery worker in East Village murder: Cops

A gunman who shot and killed a 30-year-old man in his apartment in the East Village posed as a food delivery worker to get access to his victim, according to police.

The NYPD shared a video of the suspect outside the Lillian Wald Houses on Friday at 9:57 p.m. in hopes that someone might be able to help identify him.

The man could be seen parking a bike and then carrying a blue and a white bag in each hand as he entered the building at 691 FDR Drive.

The gunman went up to apartment 4F where he shot and killed Devon Venable, 30, according to police. It was not clear why Venable was targeted. He was struck in the back and neck and taken to Mount Sinai-Beth Israel Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the suspect could be seen hurriedly getting onto his bike and carrying only a blue bag.

The NYPD was searching for the fake food delivery worker.

Anyone with information about the deadly shooting was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) . The public could also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential, said cops.