Gunman kills 4 people, including police officer, in Missouri gas station

Five people, including a police officer and a gunman, are dead after a shooting at a Missouri gas station.

It happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday in Springfield.

Police received reports of a gunman firing shots from a car at several locations including Kum & Go gas station.

911 calls reported the armed man went into the store and started shooing at customers and employees.

Officer Josiah Overton and Officer Christopher Walsh were first to arrive and were immediately fired upon.

Other responding officers arrived and moved the two injured officers. When they went into the store they found the gunman dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Three other people were dead inside the store and one survivor with a gunshot wound. That person was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Officer Walsh died at a hospital. He had been with the department for three and a half years and was a U.S. Army veteran who remained active in the Army Reserves.

Officer Overton was still hospitalized and was expected to survive.

"Both of these officers showed significant bravery and were heroic in their actions," Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said.

Police were still working to determine a motive for the shooting and the suspect was not identified.