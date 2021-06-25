Gunman in shocking Bronx shooting of man in front of young children captured: Cops

A suspect was taken into custody Friday in connection with the shocking shooting of a man in front of young children in the Bronx.

Police did not release a name or details surrounding the arrest.

The disturbing video from June 17 shows the gunman fire multiple times at the victim as a girl attempts to shield a young child on the ground next to the victim.

The shooting took place at about 6:45 p.m. on Sheridan Ave. in the Claremont neighborhood in the Bronx.

The video shows the 24-year-old victim running and then tripping over the two children.

The gunman runs up and starts shooting, hitting the man in the back. The victim attempts to climb off of the children as the gunman runs up and starts shooting him in the legs.

The NYPD says the shooter jumped onto a scooter being driven by another man and then sped off from the scene.

The victim ended up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. He was listed in stable condition.

The children were not seriously injured.

The NYPD released a video of the shooting in hopes that someone could identify the gunman or the man on the scooter.

The first individual was described as a male with sunglasses who wore all black clothing.

