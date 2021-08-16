Gun Violence Erupts: 17 shot across New York City in span of 2 hours

The NYPD said it was investigating at least six shootings within two hours across New York City that left 17 people injured including one critically.

The shootings erupted Sunday between 10:55 p.m. and Monday at 12:45 a.m. The incidents stretched from Queens to Brooklyn.

At about 12:30 a.m., eight people ages 18-27 years old were among a group of 100 people listening to music when they were shot by two gunmen at a playground in the Eleanor Roosevelt Houses on DeKalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Five women and three men were shot, said Deputy Chief Scott Henderson of Patrol Bureau Brooklyn North. They were hospitalized at Kings County in stable condition.

Two bullets were fired into apartments in the housing complex, Deputy Chief John Chell of Brooklyn North detectives said. No one was injured in those apartments, he said.

Also, four gunshot victims walked into other hospitals, added police. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

About 30 minutes earlier, a 36-year-old man was shot in the leg at Myrtle Avenue and Lewis Avenue and was taken to Kings County Hospital in stable condition.

At about 10:55 p.m. in Springfield Gardens, three men in their 20s were shot including one in the leg, one in the back, and another in the shoulder at 137th Avenue and West Gate Street. They were taken to Jamaica Hospital and were expected to recover.

Thirty minutes later, a 32-year-old man was shot in the leg in front of 35 Norstrand Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

At about 12:15 a.m., in Ozone Park a 20-year-old man was shot in the face during a dispute. He was hospitalized in stable condition.

About 20 minutes later, a 16-year-old driving with two other teens was shot in the head after another driver approached and opened fire. The driver was is in critical condition. The other teens were treated at Brookdale Hospital.

The suspects in all the shooting incidents remained at large.

Accord to the NYPD's most recent violence statistics, shooting incidents were down compared to a year ago.