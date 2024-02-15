Gun conversion devices that turn pistols into automatic weapons drawing concern from law enforcement

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms is issuing a warning over a new device capable of allowing semi-automatic guns like pistols to fire at rates similar to machine guns.

FOX 5 NY's Lisa Evers visited the Long Island Rifle Range with ATF members to see exactly how destructive the deceives could be.

"This is a machine gun conversion device commonly sold on the internet and social media sites," said New York ATF Special Agent in Charge John DeVIto. "Highly destructive devices when added to a semi-automatic pistol converts to a fully automatic machine gun."

Devito says there are other versions for rifles.

"Semi-automatic rifle, converted to a fully automated machine gun, simple introduction of a small piece of plastic. Again, easily made in your basement with a 3D printer, purchased off the internet which you commonly see these as offered for sale as vehicle parts, other gun parts. In fact this is a machine gun per federal law," said Devito.

In January, a federal grand jury indicted Isaiah Dukes, known as rapper Lil Zay Osama, on charges of possession of a machine gun and unregistered firearm. U.S. Attorney Breon Peace says he allegedly left a 9mm handgun with a machine gun conversion device in the back seat of a rideshare.

"As law enforcement becomes more diligent to stop the criminal element from exploiting these weapons as they're doing, law enforcement are focusing more priorites to address this issue because it is a growing and emerging threat."

White shootings in New York are down, there is growing concern about these enhanced weapons that can easily pierce the protective vests worn by most law enforcement officers.