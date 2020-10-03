Guggenheim Museum reopens to visitors

article

The world-famous Guggenheim Museum reopened to visitors Saturday, after originally closing due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Due to the pandemic, the museum has new safety measures visitors must follow, including wearing a face mask and following social distancing guidelines.

The museum’s visitor capacity has been to 25 percent of its maximum and timed tickets must be purchased online in advance of a visit.

Travelers from states designated by New York as having significant COVID-19 community spread and required to quarantine for 14 days may not visit the Guggenheim Museum.