Guatemala earthquake causes damage, death

A deadly magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook people awake across Guatemala on Wednesday.

The earthquake caused minor damage, some landslides that blocked highways. There was a report of a car being buried in rubble from a collapsed building.

One death was due to a heart attack according to the national disaster coordination agency.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake struck near the country's Pacific coast just after 1 a.m. local time. It was centered near Nueva Concepción and occurred at a depth of about 51 miles.

The Guatemala earthquake was also felt in Mexico, El Salvador, and even Belize.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.