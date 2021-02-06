‘Guardian Angel’ Resigns From Group After Subway Altercation

A member of the Guardian Angels resigned from the group after an altercation on a New York subway captured on camera on February 4, the group’s founder has said.

The incident occurred on a subway, when the man, wearing the uniform of the group, got into a altercation with Patrick Bobilin, the source of this video.

Bobilin and the man exchanged remarks before the man approached Bobilin and a physical encounter ensued.

The Guardian Angels group, which was founded in New York operates safety patrols.

Curtis Sliwa, the founder of the patrol group, said that the member "crossed the line" and offered his resignation soon after the incident.

"We train for this regularly, how to withstand verbal abuse and physical intimidation and only to physically use your skills when breaking up others who are fighting, who are in disputes or who have committed crimes. In the Guardian Angels it’s one strike and you’re out and that is it, you just can’t do that," he said.