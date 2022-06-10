Armed robbers in car target people walking in Bronx, Manhattan, says NYPD

The NYPD is investigating a robbery pattern involving a group of people who jump out of a dark-colored sedan before threatening their victims at gunpoint. They've struck at least 26 times across the city.

The victims are usually walking along the street when they're targeted. So far, no one has been injured. Most of the robberies have taken place in the Bronx with one robbery occurring in Washington Heights.

The first incident took place on May 26 at approximately 12:15 a.m. at the corner of Wallace Avenue and Mace Avenue in the Bronx. A 42-year-old male was walking when a black Volkswagen sedan stopped in front of him. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a Gucci bag and $120.00 cash from the victim before fleeing to parts unknown.



At about 12:40 a.m. at the corner of Allerton Avenue and Barker Avenue. A 23-year-old man was walking when a black Volkswagen sedan stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed an undetermined amount of cash from the victim before fleeing to parts unknown.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters



At about 3:45 a.m. at the rear of 800 Cranford Avenue, a 39-year-old man was walking when a black sedan stopped in front of him. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a $400.00 cash from the victim before fleeing to parts unknown.



At about 4:25 hours in front of 1560 Watson Avenue, a 45-year-old man was walking when a black vehicle stopped in front of him. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a wallet from the victim before fleeing westbound on Watson Avenue to parts unknown.



On May 29 at about 4:40 a.m. in front of 17 Fort George Hill, a 27-year-old man was walking when a blue Honda sedan stopped in front of him. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed two chains from the victims before fleeing southbound Fort George Hill to parts unknown.



At about 5:45 a.m. at the corner of East Tremont Avenue and White Plains Road, a 44-year-old man was walking when a black SUV stopped in front of them. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s wallet before fleeing northbound on White Plains Road to parts unknown.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The NYPD is investigating a robbery pattern involving a group of people who jump out of a dark-colored sedan before threatening the victims at gunpoint.



At about 6:40 a.m. at the corner of West 188 Street and Saint Nicholas Avenue in Manhattan, a 34-year-old man was walking when a black suburban stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a cell phone from the victim’s person before fleeing to parts unknown.



At about 6:30 a.m. in front of 1510 Saint Nicholas Avenue, a 41-year-old woman was walking when a black suburban stopped in front of her. Five individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed her wallet before fleeing eastbound on West 186 Street to parts unknown.



At about 7 a.m. in front of 98 Thayer Street, a 30-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s property from his person before fleeing eastbound on Thayer Street to parts unknown.



At about 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Heath Avenue and Albany Crescent, a 55-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed $700.00 cash from him before fleeing to parts unknown.



At about 07:20- a.m. at the corner of Bailey Avenue and Albany Crescent a 47-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a metal chain and wallet from the victim before fleeing southbound on Fort Independence towards Sedgwick Avenue.



At about 8:55 a.m. in front of 3830 Sedgwick Avenue, a man was walking when a black Jeep stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s property before fleeing to parts unknown.



At about 10:00 a.m. opposite of 640 East 137 Street, a 31-year-old man was walking when a black SUV stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s wallet before fleeing east on 137 Street to parts unknown.



At about 10:13 a.m. in front of 1344 University Avenue, a 30-year-old man was walking when a dark-colored SUV stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim's property before fleeing northbound on University Avenue to parts unknown.



At about 1 a.m. opposite 2550 Olinville Avenue, a 42-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were walking when a gray SUV stopped in front of them. Two individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the two victim’s property before fleeing to parts unknown.



At about 4:50 a.m. in front of 2745 Wallace Avenue, a 42-year-old man was walking when a dark-colored SUV stopped in front of them. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed property from the victim’s wallet before fleeing southbound on Wallace Avenue to parts unknown.



At about 5:10 a.m. at the corner of Rhinelander Avenue and Holland Avenue, a 35-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep SUV stopped in front of them. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim's property before fleeing northbound on Rhinelander Avenue to parts unknown.



At about 5:55 a.m. in front of 2451 White Plains Road, a 33-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep SUV stopped in front of them. Three individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a cell phone and $40.00 cash from the victim before fleeing southbound on White Plains Road to parts unknown.



On May 31, at about 3:13 a.m. at the corner of Eagle Avenue and East 149 Street, a 41-year-old man was walking when a black SUV stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed a cell phone and metal chain from the victim before fleeing eastbound on East 149 Street to parts unknown.



At about 5:08 a.m. in front of 920 East 173 Street, a 55-year-old man was waiting for the bus when a black SUV stopped in front of him. Three individuals jumped out of the car and demanded the victim’s property, the victim did not have any property. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled eastbound on 173 Street to parts unknown.



At about 5:28 a.m. in front of 3480 Baychester Avenue, a 68-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep SUV stopped in front of him. Two individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone and wallet. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled eastbound on Boston Road to parts unknown.



At about 5:30 a.m. in front of 920 Baychester Avenue, a 35-year-old man was walking home when a dark-colored vehicle stopped in front of him. Three individuals jumped out of the car and demanded the victim’s property. The victim did not have any property. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled northbound on Baychester Avenue to parts unknown.



At about 5:35 a.m. at the corner of Wickham Avenue and Bartow Avenue, a 64-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep SUV stopped in front of him. One suspect jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s property. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled towards East Gun Hill Road to parts unknown.



At about 5:55 a.m. in front of 2722 East Tremont Avenue, a 60-year-old male was walking when a black SUV stopped in front of him. Four individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway to parts unknown.



At about 6 a.m. in front of 1530 Hutchinson River Parkway, a 32-year-old man was walking when a black Jeep SUV stopped in front of him. Five individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s property. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled southbound on the Hutchinson River Parkway to parts unknown.



On June 2 at about 7:30 a.m. at the corner of Morrison Avenue and East 174 Street a 49-year-old man was walking when a black Mercedes stopped in front of him. Two individuals jumped out of the car and forcibly removed the victim’s wallet and $20.00 cash. The individuals reentered the vehicle and fled to parts unknown.

Police described the first suspect as a man, approximately 20-years-old, with a dark complexion, 160 pounds, approximately 6'0" tall with brown eyes and short dark hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored Nike hooded sweatshirt.



The second suspect is described as a man, approximately 20-years-old, dark complexion, thin build and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, dark colored pants, a black balaclava mask and multi-colored sneakers.



The third suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and a thin build. He was last seen wearing red pants, a white t-shirt, and multi-colored Nike sneakers.



The fourth suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a black balaclava mask and a hooded sweatshirt.

At least two vehicles used by the suspects include a black 2013 four door Volkswagen Passat and a black Mercedes Benz sedan with NY license plate#GYR5391.



Anyone with information in regard to these incidents is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips.