Group of teens accused of boarding school bus, attacking elementary students inside, officials say

A group of older students allegedly boarded a school bus in Georgia and attacked elementary school students inside, sending one to the hospital, according to local news outlets, citing school officials.

A statement from the Dekalb County School District obtained by news outlets said two middle school students, one high school student and an 18-year-old non-student, are accused of assaulting younger students onboard the bus Monday morning.

Officials said the bus was about 1 mile from Snapfinger Elementary School in Decatur, located just outside of Atlanta, at the time of the incident.

A file image shows the back of a school bus. (Photo by Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

The statement said district police obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old. The two middle school students were transported to juvenile intake.

School officials sent a voicemail to parents saying the group of older students boarded the bus “to assault an elementary school student,” according to WSB-TV.

The hospitalized student’s condition was not immediately released.

Advertisement

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.