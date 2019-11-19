Expand / Collapse search

Group of teens accused of boarding school bus, attacking elementary students inside, officials say

By Kelly Taylor Hayes
FOX TV Digital Team

The incident happened just outside of Atlanta, sending one elementary student to the hospital, according to news outlets.

DECATUR, Ga. - A group of older students allegedly boarded a school bus in Georgia and attacked elementary school students inside, sending one to the hospital, according to local news outlets, citing school officials. 

A statement from the Dekalb County School District obtained by news outlets said two middle school students, one high school student and an 18-year-old non-student, are accused of assaulting younger students onboard the bus Monday morning. 

Officials said the bus was about 1 mile from Snapfinger Elementary School in Decatur, located just outside of Atlanta, at the time of the incident.

A file image shows the back of a school bus. (Photo by Tony Savino/Corbis via Getty Images)

The statement said district police obtained warrants for the high school student and the 18-year-old. The two middle school students were transported to juvenile intake.

School officials sent a voicemail to parents saying the group of older students boarded the bus “to assault an elementary school student,” according to WSB-TV.

The hospitalized student’s condition was not immediately released.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. This story was reported from Cincinnati.