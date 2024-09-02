Ground delays at Newark Airport due to equipment outage: FAA

article

The FAA has implemented ground delays at Newark International Airport due to an equipment outage.

Fights have ground delays until midnight, according to the FAA.

The FAA said officials are looking into a possible radar outage.

"The FAA is slowing flights into Newark Liberty International Airport this afternoon due to a radar issue. For updates, please monitor fly.faa.gov," the FAA said in a statement.

