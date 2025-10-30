Ground stop at JFK Airport caused by 'aircraft emergency' has ended

article

The Brief A ground stop that was issued at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to an "aircraft emergency" has been stopped. All inbound flights were held at their origin until 1:45 p.m., according to FlightAware .



A ground stop that was issued at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to an "aircraft emergency" has been lifted.

‘Emergency on inbound aircraft’

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a ground stop had been issued at JFK Airport due to an emergency on an inbound aircraft on Runway 13L.

All inbound flights were held at their origin until 1:45 p.m., according to FlightAware . Flights were already facing an average of over three hours of delays due to incremental weather.

What we don't know:

The nature of the "emergency" is still unknown.