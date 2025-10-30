Ground stop at JFK Airport caused by 'aircraft emergency' has ended
NEW YORK - A ground stop that was issued at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to an "aircraft emergency" has been lifted.
‘Emergency on inbound aircraft’
What we know:
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a ground stop had been issued at JFK Airport due to an emergency on an inbound aircraft on Runway 13L.
All inbound flights were held at their origin until 1:45 p.m., according to FlightAware. Flights were already facing an average of over three hours of delays due to incremental weather.
What we don't know:
The nature of the "emergency" is still unknown.
The Source: This article includes information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.