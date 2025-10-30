Expand / Collapse search

Ground stop at JFK Airport caused by 'aircraft emergency' has ended

Published  October 30, 2025 1:13pm EDT
New York City
The Brief

    • A ground stop that was issued at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to an "aircraft emergency" has been stopped.
    • All inbound flights were held at their origin until 1:45 p.m., according to FlightAware.

NEW YORK - A ground stop that was issued at John F. Kennedy International Airport due to an "aircraft emergency" has been lifted.

‘Emergency on inbound aircraft’

What we know:

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reports that a ground stop had been issued at JFK Airport due to an emergency on an inbound aircraft on Runway 13L.

All inbound flights were held at their origin until 1:45 p.m., according to FlightAware. Flights were already facing an average of over three hours of delays due to incremental weather.

What we don't know:

The nature of the "emergency" is still unknown.

The Source: This article includes information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

