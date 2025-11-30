Ground stop issued at Newark Liberty International Airport due to heavy traffic volume

article

The Brief Newark Liberty International Airport is under an FAA ground stop due to heavy traffic volume. Departures to Newark are not allowed to take off during the stop, which runs until 3 p.m. EST. A Ground Delay Program may follow, and passengers should expect disruptions.



A ground stop is in effect at Newark Liberty International Airport on Sunday as travel volume causes significant delays for flights heading into the area, according to an FAA traffic management advisory.

The FAA says departures bound for Newark cannot take off until after 4 p.m.

What we know:

An FAA Command Center alert issued at 1:58 p.m. announced a ground stop for Newark (EWR) due to traffic volume. The restriction runs from 1900Z to 2000Z — or 2 to 3 p.m.

A separate alert stated departure traffic destined for EWR would not be allowed to depart until 4 p.m.

Facilities included in the stop span multiple regional control centers and Canadian airports, signaling a broad impact.

The advisory notes:

Delays now total 248 minutes

Maximum delay: 53 minutes

Average delay: 31 minutes

Probability of extension: Medium

A Ground Delay Program (GDP) may be issued next

The FAA also warns that departures may experience additional scheduling impacts even after the ground stop lifts.

Passengers should check directly with their airlines for updated information on flight status. The FAA says more delays are likely depending on congestion and whether a GDP is implemented.