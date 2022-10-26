Groom gunned in front of wife just moments after wedding in case of mistaken identity

article

A groom was gunned down moments after his wedding in an apparent case of mistaken identity.

Marco Antonio Rosales Contreras, 32, was leaving his wedding ceremony in Caborca, Mexico on Saturday when he was shot, El Universal reported

Video taken at the scene showed his new wife, 30-year-old Aracely being escorted away from the church in her bloody wedding dress.

Investigators believe the gunmen may have targeted the wrong person.

"Investigations indicate that the attack against Marco Antonio was directed towards another individual who was also getting married at the same time in a different nearby city," a statement read.

According to authorities, another man was also shot at his wedding in a neighboring city on the same night.