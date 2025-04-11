The Great Gatsby turns 100: NY students reflect on the enduring legacy of a literary classic

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s iconic novel "The Great Gatsby" celebrates its 100th anniversary this year.

While the story of Jay Gatsby is taught in schools across the country, many of its most memorable moments were inspired by real-life locations in and around New York City and Long Island.

What we know:

Published in 1925, Fitzgerald's classic of American literature continues to spark classroom discussions, Broadway musicals, and blockbuster films a century after its publication. Set in the fictional towns of West Egg and East Egg—based on real places in Long Island—the novel explores themes of identity, illusion, wealth, and longing.

The book was adapted into its first film in 1926, with more famous versions featuring Robert Redford in the 1970s and Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013.

The backstory:

The Great Gatsby tells the tale of mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who lives in a lavish mansion and longs to reclaim the love of his life. The character’s opulent lifestyle and pursuit of the American Dream have become symbolic of the Jazz Age and the complexities of identity and ambition.

Fitzgerald’s inspiration came from Long Island’s Gold Coast, and much of the novel’s imagery draws from his time living in the area. Though the author died in 1940, his legacy endures—especially in the communities that inspired him.

Local perspective:

At Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington—just east of Manhattan—students read The Great Gatsby as part of their English curriculum. Their town is widely believed to be one of the inspirations for the book’s setting.

"Everyone is like, ‘Oh, Port Washington—the Great Gatsby,’" said one student. Others noted they’ve heard rumors linking nearby Sands Point to the fictional Buchanan estate.

Much of the Gold Coast’s old glamour still exists today. The Mansion at Glen Cove—once the home of John and Ruth Pratt—looks like the type of place Gatsby himself would’ve thrown a party.

"A lot of folks today book their weddings and social events to feel like they’re part of the Gilded era," said Helen Whitehead of The Mansion at Glen Cove.

What they're saying:

Corey Block, an English teacher at Paul D. Schreiber High School, says the novel continues to strike a chord with students.

"It means this piece of art has lasted, and it's still important in our culture," Block said.

Many students see modern parallels in Gatsby’s character, comparing his carefully crafted persona to the curated identities people create on social media.

"Gatsby—he’s putting on a façade. No one really knows who he is. And a lot of those things relate to social media," one student said.

Professor Paula Ubururu of Hofstra University says Fitzgerald’s forward-thinking view of hope and romanticism still holds weight today.

"He had this incredible capacity for hopefulness and romantic readiness that he had never seen anywhere else—and that’s what America represents," she said.

Why you should care:

Whether you first encountered The Great Gatsby in high school or through one of its many film adaptations, the novel remains a cornerstone of American literature. It continues to prompt conversations about identity, class, and longing in both historic and modern contexts. A century after its publication, Gatsby’s green light still shines.