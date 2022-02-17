Brooklyn grandmother, grandson were poisoned to death months apart, says medical examiner

article

An investigation into the deaths of a young boy and his grandmother months apart in Brooklyn found they were both poisoned inside the boy's home, according to the Office of the City Medical Examiner.

Wilhelm Ducatl, 4, died on May 26, 2021. He was hospitalized in critical condition two days earlier after being rushed to Maimonides Hospital with stomach pains.

An initial investigation by the medical examiner detected possible poisoning.

Investigators then exhumed the body of Ducatl's maternal grandmother who had died at Mount Sinai Hospital Brooklyn on Feb. 17, 2021, also after complaining of stomach pains.

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app! | Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters

Tofoon Man, 63, was at the boy's residence at 2469 65 Street when she was hospitalized.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner announced the deaths were by poisoning and were deemed homicides.

An investigation into who poisoned the boy and grandmother were underway.

Advertisement

No suspects were announced.