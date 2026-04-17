Grandfather killed, hit by stray bullet in the Bronx

The Brief Edgar Spence, 78, was sitting on a bench near his home in the Bronx when he was hit by a stray bullet. Police are searching for the shooter. On Friday, the community held a balloon release at the bench where he was killed to mourn who they called "Pops."



A Bronx grandfather was shot and killed on Thursday after he was hit by a stray bullet. On Friday, the community mourned a beloved member.

Grandfather shot and killed

What we know:

Edgar Spence, 78, was sitting on a bench near his home in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx, when he was shot shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday.

According to police, Spence was an innocent bystander, hit by a stray bullet.

Spence died before paramedics could get him to a hospital.

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Community mourns "Pops"

What they're saying:

On Friday evening, the community gathered to mourn the man they called "Pops," holding a balloon release, turning the bench he was sitting on when he was shot into a memorial.

"He was Pops. He loved everyone," one neighbor told FOX 5 NY. "He was always very respectful. He was kind. He babysat my daughter. I love this man. This that happened was really senseless."

Another neighbor referred to Pops as "Everyone's grandpa. If he was on the way to the store, [he'd ask] ‘Does anybody need anything?’ You could catch him out here anytime by himself. He'll just tell you about life, give you advice."

Police seek info on shooter

What you can do:

The NYPD is investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.