NYPD investigating string of knifepoint robberies in Queens

The Brief The NYPD is investigating a string of robberies in Queens. More than a dozen people have had their jewelry, cash and bags taken, some at knife point. Investigators say the suspect drives off on a two-wheeled vehicle.



The NYPD is investigating after 19 people have had their jewelry, cash and bags stolen in Queens in recent days.

Queens robberies

What we know:

Surveillance video captured one of the latest robberies. In the video, you can see the suspect backing up on a motorcycle towards a person walking down the street.

The suspect jumps off the bike, appears to pull out a knife, and rushes toward the victim before getting back on the motorcycle and driving off.

Police believe many of the robberies may be connected to the man in the video, seen in dark clothing, with a helmet and what appears to be delivery gear. Investigators say that after each robbery he speeds off on a two-wheeled vehicle.

What they're saying:

FOX 5 NY spoke to one of the 19 victims, who works in the building where our offices are located.

She said she was robbed around 11:30 p.m. on March 30, while walking home in Woodside.

"I thought he was waiting for someone to come out and pick up their food," she said. "Then the man got off the motorcycle and lunged at me with a knife."

She said the knife was "like one of the ones they use in restaurants."

She told FOX 5 NY that the man pressed a knife to her chest and stole her purse, which had hundreds of dollars, her IDs and her phone.

5 Queens neighborhoods targeted

Local perspective:

Police say five Queens neighborhoods are being targeted. They've linked the suspect to 18 incidents: five in East Elmhurst, five in Elmhurst, four in Corona, three in Woodside and one in Jackson Heights.

Most of the incidents took place on residential streets. Investigators tell FOX 5 NY that 13 of the robberies took place on quiet streets, where someone might be walking with their guard down.

Officers say the victims range in age from 18 to 56 and that most are women. The robberies typically involve jewelry cash wallets and phones, and police say the suspect used a knife during most of the robberies.

What you can do:

Police asked anyone with information about these crimes to contact investigators.