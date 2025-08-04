Reports of odor at Grand Central prompts evacuations, train delays

article

The Brief A malfunctioning train is causing a strange odor at Grand Central Terminal. NYCEM is warning that individuals should expect mass transit disruptions, including road closures and traffic delays, as a result.



Strange odor at GCT

What we know:

Emergency responders are at Grand Central Terminal, most likely responding to reports of a strange odor.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what led to the train's malfunction.