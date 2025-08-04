Expand / Collapse search

Reports of odor at Grand Central prompts evacuations, train delays

Published  August 4, 2025 3:53pm EDT
The Main Concourse of Grand Central Terminal in New York City, United States of America on July 5th, 2024. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Brief

    • A malfunctioning train is causing a strange odor at Grand Central Terminal.
    • NYCEM is warning that individuals should expect mass transit disruptions, including road closures and traffic delays, as a result.

NEW YORK - A malfunctioning train is causing a strange odor at Grand Central Terminal.

Strange odor at GCT

What we know:

Emergency responders are at Grand Central Terminal, most likely responding to reports of a strange odor.

What we don't know:

It is currently unknown what led to the train's malfunction.

The Source: This article includes information from New York City Emergency Management.

