Reports of odor at Grand Central prompts evacuations, train delays
NEW YORK - A malfunctioning train is causing a strange odor at Grand Central Terminal.
New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM) is reporting a strange odor at Grand Central Terminal.
Strange odor at GCT
What we know:
Emergency responders are at Grand Central Terminal, most likely responding to reports of a strange odor.
NYCEM is warning that individuals should expect mass transit disruptions, including road closures and traffic delays, as a result.
What we don't know:
It is currently unknown what led to the train's malfunction.
The Source: This article includes information from New York City Emergency Management.