Police shoot knife-wielding suspect at Grand Central after 3 stabbed

The Brief Police shot a knife-wielding suspect at Grand Central after multiple people were stabbed. Three victims — ages 84, 70 and 65 — were hospitalized in stable condition. The suspect is in critical condition as the investigation continues.



Police are investigating a violent incident at Grand Central Terminal where a suspect armed with a knife stabbed multiple people before being shot by officers.

What we know:

According to the NYPD, officers responded around 9:40 a.m. Saturday to a report of an assault in progress at Grand Central Terminal within Midtown South Transit District 4.

When officers arrived, they encountered a man armed with a knife. One officer discharged their weapon, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Before officers arrived, three people were stabbed: an 84-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 65-year-old man. All three victims were transported to area hospitals and are in stable condition.

Police say a knife was recovered at the scene.

What they're saying:

"Due to a police investigation, please avoid the vicinity of Grand Central Station. Expect delays and heavy traffic in the surrounding area," the NYPD posted.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said on social media that she was "grateful to our brave officers who acted quickly to stop the suspect. We’re working closely with the NYPD as the investigation unfolds."

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the suspect.

It remains unclear what led up to the stabbings, and if it began on a subway platform or on a train.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing as police continue to gather information about the incident.