article

The Brief A fire broke out at the Governor's Residence early Sunday morning. Gov. Shapiro and his family were inside at the time. Police say the fire is being investigated as arson.



Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro’s home was set on fire Sunday while he and his family slept inside, according to police.

Gov. Shapiro is expected to give an update on the arson attempt at his residence.

Fox 5 NY will stream the event live on YouTube and in the player above.

What we know:

Gov. Josh Shapiro says he and his family were woken up around 2 a.m. by state police banging on their door, moments after an arsonist had set fire to the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

OAKS, PA - NOVEMBER 08: Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro embraces his family after giving a victory speech to supporters at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center on November 8, 2022 in Oaks, Pennsylvania. Shapiro defeated Republican guber Expand

Emergency crews rushed to the home on North Front Street around the same time, responding to reports of a fire.

The windows and door is damaged from an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) Expand

Shapiro, his wife, and their children were in separate parts of the residence when the fire broke out. Although the flames were extinguished, parts of the historic home were significantly damaged.

Everyone inside was safely evacuated, and no one was hurt.

What they're saying:

The governor thanked local law enforcement for their quick actions to rescue him and his family in a statement on X.

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, center, at The Alan Horwitz "Sixth Man" Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Vice President Kamala Harris is zeroing in on a group of potential running mates, as she faces a two- Expand

"Thank God no one was injured and the fire was extinguished," Shapiro said. "Every day, we stand with the law enforcement and first responders who run towards danger to protect our communities. Last night, they did so for our family – and Lori and I are eternally grateful to them for keeping us safe. Pennsylvania State Police is on the scene leading this investigation and will keep the public updated."

What we don't know:

Police have not identified a suspect, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Investigators are on the scene after an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) Expand

State police are calling the incident an act of arson, and are offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

The backstory:

It’s also worth noting that the fire broke out overnight on the first night of Passover, a holiday Shapiro and his family had been celebrating at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg.

Investigators are on the scene after an overnight fire at the governor’s official residence on Sunday, April 13, 2025 in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Marc Levy) Expand

While the investigation is ongoing, Pennsylvania State Police said they are "prepared to say at this time that this was an act of arson."

Who is Josh Shapiro?

Josh Shapiro, governor of Pennsylvania, during a campaign event with US Vice President Kamala Harris, not pictured, outside the Philadelphia Museum of Art in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Monday, Nov. 4, 2024. Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are Expand

Viewed as a potential White House contender for the Democratic Party in 2028, Shapiro played a key role in the 2020 presidential election by serving as a campaign surrogate for Joe Biden in Pennsylvania.

As Pennsylvania’s attorney general, he arguably helped secure crucial victories for Biden in the battleground state, solidifying his reputation as a rising star within the party.