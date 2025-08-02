Gov. Hochul pushes Interborough Express into design phase, promising faster Brooklyn-Queens commutes

The Brief A multi-billion-dollar plan for the Interborough Express (IBX) light rail is moving into its design and engineering phase. Announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, the project aims to create the first new rapid transit line within New York City since 1937. The 14-mile route will connect Brooklyn and Queens, cutting end-to-end commute times to just 32 minutes. The plan has secured over $2.75 billion in funding and is expected to handle an estimated 160,000 daily riders.



Governor Kathy Hochul announced that the Interborough Express (IBX), a long-awaited light rail connecting Brooklyn and Queens, is moving into its design and engineering phase. The project aims to dramatically cut travel times for cross-borough commuters, offering a route that bypasses Manhattan.

What we know:

The ambitious multi-billion-dollar plan is expected to handle an estimated 160,000 daily riders, totaling 48 million trips a year. This would make it the busiest light rail in the U.S. According to officials, a ride from end-to-end will take just 32 minutes, which is 10 minutes less than initial estimates. The light rail will run along an existing freight corridor from Sunset Park in Brooklyn to Jackson Heights in Queens.

The announcement was met with a mix of excitement and skepticism from commuters.

"A ride from end-to-end will take 32 minutes. Ten minutes less than the initial estimate—32," Governor Hochul said. "I am so excited about this project!"

For many, the project represents a much-needed fix for a long-standing transit issue. One commuter noted that getting from Queens to Brooklyn currently takes around 40 minutes, adding, "The way the transit is, it could be improved." Another simply stated, "She's the governor. She's gotta fix this mess."

The plan is not without its doubters, with one resident expressing concern over the project's long timeline: "That light rail has been there for like 2000 years and she has not opened it yet."

What's next:

This phase of the Interborough Express project covers station design, bridge reconstruction, laying tracks and signals, upgrading communications, and building a new operations yard. The 14-mile route is planned to include 19 stations and will connect to 17 other subway lines, 50 bus routes, and the Long Island Rail Road.

The project is a significant milestone for New York City's transit system. It would be the first new end-to-end rapid transit line built fully within the city since 1937 and the first new Brooklyn stations since 1948 and Queens stations since 1988.

Design is the final major step before construction can begin. Once the plans and environmental reviews are complete, crews can start building. While no confirmed groundbreaking or opening date has been set, the project has already secured $2.75 billion in the MTA’s 2025–2029 Capital Plan, with $166 million allocated to begin the design and engineering work. The total project cost is estimated at $5.5 billion.