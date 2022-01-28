Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Northeast Suffolk County, Northwest Suffolk County, Southeast Suffolk County, Southwest Suffolk County, Coastal Ocean County, Eastern Monmouth County, Ocean County, Western Monmouth County
2
Winter Storm Warning
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Bronx County, Kings County (Brooklyn), New York County (Manhattan), Northern Nassau County, Northern Queens County, Northern Westchester County, Putnam County, Richmond County (Staten Is.), Rockland County, Southern Nassau County, Southern Queens County, Southern Westchester County, Eastern Bergen County, Eastern Essex County, Eastern Passaic County, Eastern Union County, Hudson County, Hunterdon County, Mercer County, Middlesex County, Morris County, Somerset County, Western Bergen County, Western Essex County, Western Passaic County, Western Union County

Gov. Hochul extends NY mask mandate to Feb. 10

By AP Reporter
Published 
Updated 5:47PM
New York
Associated Press

Gov. Hochul extends NY indoor mask mandate

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she is extending the state's indoor mask mandate by another 10 days on Friday, to February 10. The move comes after a major court battle challenging the order.

NEW YORK - New York state's mask mandate that requires face coverings in all indoor public places unless the businesses or venues require COVID-19 vaccinations will be extended until at least Feb. 10, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Friday.

"We’ll have a temporary extension of our business mask or vaccine policy," Hochul said at a news briefing on Long Island. The Democratic governor said the mandate, first announced Dec. 10, has been "a critical tool" in driving COVID-19 numbers down.

Coronavirus infections spiked in New York around Christmas, thanks to the emergence of the highly infectious omicron variant, but have declined in recent weeks. New reported COVID-19 infections dropped from almost 70,000 a day in New York during the week than ended Jan. 12 to about 20,000 during the week that ended Jan. 26.

Hochul said the mask mandate could be lifted after Feb. 10 if case counts keep declining.

"We’ll be extending that just through Feb. 10," she said. "Probably a couple days before then we’ll be evaluating. But if we continue on this rapid trend downward we’ll be in a good place. If it levels off or something else happens, I need that flexibility."

Get breaking news alerts in the free FOX5NY News app!  |  Sign up for FOX 5 email newsletters