Gov. Hochul announces tentative deal on $250B NY state budget

Published  April 28, 2025 9:48pm EDT
New York
NEW YORK - Governor Kathy Hochul announced a tentative agreement on New York’s $254 billion state budget Monday night, nearly a month after the April 1 deadline. The plan includes major investments in public safety, transportation, and new regulations for students.

What we know:

The tentative budget deal includes $370 million for gun violence prevention programs and an increase in payroll taxes on large companies to fully fund the MTA’s capital plan.

Additionally, the agreement would introduce a bell-to-bell cell phone ban for most students during the school day.

State lawmakers are expected to vote on the finalized budget later this week.

The other side:

Republicans have criticized the budget, saying it does not do enough to constrain overall spending.

