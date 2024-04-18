Gov. Hochul announces crackdown on retail crime

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, along with other law enforcement officials, announced a new initiative to improve public safety and crack down on organized retail theft.

The move comes after a recent spike in retail crimes and assaults on workers in the New York area.

The initiative is a collaborative effort between the NYPD and the New York State Police.

Part of the initiative will include stiffer penalties for criminals and for those who knowingly purchase stolen merchandise.

According to Hochul, the state is investing $40M into various state departments that will focus only on retail crime.