Gotham FC championship celebration in NYC today | WATCH LIVE

The Brief Gotham FC will celebrate its 2025 NWSL Championship with a downtown Manhattan parade and City Hall ceremony Monday at 10 a.m., where the team will receive the Key to the City. Fans can watch along Broadway or at City Hall Plaza, where 500 free tickets were made available for public viewing; large crowds and street closures are expected. The celebration follows Gotham FC’s 1-0 championship win over the Washington Spirit, capped by Rose Lavelle’s decisive 80th-minute goal that completed a historic postseason run for the No. 8 seed.



New York City will turn sky blue Monday morning as Gotham FC celebrates its latest championship in front of fans.

FOX 5 NY will stream the parade live in the player above. You can also watch raw, un-anchored coverage of the event on our YouTube page. Check the YouTube event embedded below.

What we know:

The city is hosting a downtown parade and City Hall ceremony to honor the club’s 2025 NWSL title , a storybook finish to one of the most dramatic playoff runs in league history.

What time is the parade?

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Mandy Freeman #22 of NJ/NY Gotham FC and teammates celebrate with the Champion's trophy after winning the NWSL Championship 2025 final between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park on November 22, 20 Expand

The celebration begins Monday, Nov. 24, at 10 a.m. in Lower Manhattan.

The parade will start at Barclay Street and continue north along Broadway to City Hall, where players, coaches, owners and city officials will join fans for a public ceremony.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams is expected to present Gotham FC with the Key to the City in recognition of the team’s second league championship in three years.

The city will mark the occasion by lighting City Hall and other municipal buildings sky blue throughout the weekend, turning downtown into a sea of Gotham pride.

How to get tickets

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rose Lavelle #16 of NJ/NY Gotham FC celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the NWSL Championship 2025 final between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park on November 22, 2025 in San Jo Expand

The city made 500 free tickets available for viewing areas in City Hall Plaza.

Tickets were released online Sunday, on a first-come, first-served basis, with a limit of two per person.

What you can do:

For fans who did not secure tickets, there will still be plenty of opportunities to join the celebration. Spectators are encouraged to line the Broadway route early to catch the procession and cheer on the champions as they make their way to City Hall.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Emily Sonnet #6 of NJ/NY Gotham FC lifts the Champion's trophy after winning the NWSL Championship 2025 final between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park on November 22, 2025 in San Jose, Californi Expand

The procession will feature team members, music and banners leading into remarks from city leaders and team officials at City Hall. The celebration will culminate with the Key to the City presentation and a salute to the club’s historic title run.

City officials have urged fans to plan ahead and be patient as large crowds are expected throughout the Financial District.

How to get there

City Hall sits at the northern end of the Financial District and is accessible by several subway lines, including the 4, 5, 6, J, Z, R, W, 1, 2, 3, A and C trains.

Street closures will be in effect near the parade route, and the city is encouraging attendees to take public transit rather than drive.

Gotham FC

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rose Lavelle #16 of NJ/NY Gotham FC celebrates after scoring the team's first goal with teammate Jaelin Howell #7 during the NWSL Championship 2025 final between Washington Spirit and NJ/NY Gotham FC at PayPal Park Expand

Gotham FC secured the 2025 NWSL Championship on Saturday night in San Jose, defeating the Washington Spirit 1-0 in a tense, hard-fought match. Midfielder Rose Lavelle scored the lone goal in the 80th minute, firing from close range to seal the win and complete the club’s improbable postseason journey.

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 21: Rose Lavelle #16 of NJ/NY Gotham FC speaks during a press conference at PayPal Park on November 21, 2025 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Eakin Howard/NWSL via Getty Images)

The team’s path to the championship included upsets over top-seeded Kansas City and defending champion Orlando Pride, a run that captured the attention of fans across the country.