Gopher RB Mohamed Ibrahim to have season-ending surgery

The Gopher football will be without star running back Mohamed Ibrahim for the rest of the season. Gophers head coach PJ Fleck announced Monday, Mo Ibrahim is out for the year and will undergo season-ending surgery for a lower leg injury he suffered in the Gopher's loss to Ohio State Thursday night.

Ibrahim, who was the Big Ten's Running Back of the Year last season, decided against turning pro and instead opted to return to the Gophers for one final season. In Thursday's game, Ibrahim looked like the best back in the Big Ten again, rushing 30 times for 163 yards and two touchdowns before injuring his leg in the third quarter.

The Gophers now will begin their search for a successor when they host Miami (Ohio) this Saturday at 11:00AM.