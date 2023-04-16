GOP Rep. Jim Jordan to start hearing Monday on NYC crime

As the political sparring escalates into mid-April, more blows wait just around the corner. House GOP Rep. Jim Jordan will hold a hearing on the city's crime, taking aim at Manhattan's District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Ahead of a congressional field hearing scheduled Monday morning in Lower Manhattan, FOX 5 is reviewing the timeline of events since earlier this month.

Tuesday, April 4:

Bragg unsealed the historic indictment against former President Donald Trump charging him with 34 felony counts.

Thursday, April 6:

Jordan subpoenaed Mark Pomerantz, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who before his resignation, led the investigation into Trump.

Tuesday April 11:

Bragg filed a federal lawsuit aimed at blocking the House Judiciary Committee subpoena.

"Alvin Bragg, as you know, is going after President Trump when you have all kinds of things happening in his town that are harmful to families who live there," shared Jordan in an interview with the FOX News Channel.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called out what Bragg has labeled a political stunt.

"The House GOP committee hearing, a circus if there ever was one," Schumer said Sunday in a press conference.

The two delivered blows over the airwaves over public safety in New York City as their approaches to improving it vary.

"Rep Jordan has come out in support of defunding the FBI…We all know that the FBI is very important to New York and crime fighting after all, most of the drugs and most of the guns that come into this city come from out of state so without the FBI we would be lost," said Schumer.

The FBI and DOJ’s contribution to safety in New York buffers serious terror threats, gun and drug trafficking, organized crime, and terrorism, yet Jordan suggested he would limit funds allocated to both agencies annual appropriations for the budget haven’t been finalized.

"We’re going to have to look at the appropriations process and limit funds going to some of these agencies particularly the ones who are engaged in the most egregious behavior," Jordan said in an interview two weeks ago on FOX News.



Crime statistics that support Jordan's claims in Manhattan trend both upward and downward depending on the crime categories and locations.

"We're coming up there to talk to the victims, the people who have been impacted by this crazy left-wing ideology that says we're not going to put bad guys -- people who do harmful things to other Americans -- we're not going to put them in jail," Jordan said ahead of hearing.

The hearing is set for 9 a.m. Monday morning in Lower Manhattan.

It remains unclear if house democrats or DA Bragg will attend.

