Former Goop executive explains why she stopped doing cleanses

Goop's former chief content officer says she vowed to never do another cleanse again after leaving the Gwyneth Paltrow wellness brand.

Elise Loehnen, 42, went on Instagram to talk about it.

She says that when she left Goop she was reminded that "wellness culture can be toxic" and gave up on cleanses for two years.

Goop features various cleanses and detoxes for said on its website.

Loehnen said she recently tried a new cleanse not touted by Goop but, "I didn't weigh myself, before, during, after, and I chose the version that lets you eat extra veggies and proteins as you want."

She added, "I refuse to punish myself with food, or hold myself under the weight my body seems to want to be anymore. I don't have the energy or the interest, thankfully. (And more importantly, I've come to realize that I really like my body and am grateful it is mine.) Hopefully I've broken that cycle for good."

After Loehnen's post, Paltrow went on Instagram and touted a "metabolism-boosting superpowder" from her wellness brand.

"We made this metabolism powder for anyone who is looking for added metabolism support (I sure am)," she wrote in the caption. "I love to blend it into my morning smoothie, it tastes like chocolate," according to a Daily Mail report.