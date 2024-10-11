This NJ school has the greatest cross country team in US history

The Christian Brothers Academy (CBA) Cross Country team from Lincroft, NJ isn’t just running – they’re racing straight into the history books.

On Sept. 18, the team clinched their 400th consecutive dual meet win, setting a national record that had been 50 years in the making.

The streak began back on Sept. 19, 1974, with a victory over Marist. Since then, it has become a symbol of an unmatched winning culture in U.S. high school sports.

"I mean, that's crazy to me," said senior Joe Barrett, one of New Jersey’s top distance runners. Barrett, who can run a mile in an impressive 4:08 (he wants to go faster), fittingly led the team to their milestone victory on the course named after legendary coach Tom Heath, who started it all and was there to witness history in the making.

400 wins and counting

The team's success over the years is a testament to their commitment, training, and unique bond. "We’re unlike any other sport. We’re together 365 days a year," said sophomore Gavin Schmitt, capturing the tight-knit nature of the squad. For CBA, running isn't just a sport; it’s a way of life shared among friends who push each other to greatness.

"We've won 400 dual meets, just insane," Junior Luke Hnatt said with a sense of awe and pride.

His teammate, junior Ryan Collins, added, "That says a lot about the program – that everybody puts in the work, and everybody’s so talented."

Rewriting record books

It is the heart of a program dominating because every runner understands they’re contributing to something greater.

The CBA cross country team runs six days a week, training together for two hours at a time. Head coach Sean McCafferty, who took the reins from Heath, credits his predecessor with laying the foundation for the team’s historic legacy. "We're trying to be excellent in everything we do," McCafferty said, emphasizing the program’s relentless pursuit of greatness.

A legacy 50 years strong

The September victory was more than just another win. It was a celebration of a legacy spanning five decades. Alumni from the original team returned to campus to join in the festivities, sharing memories and marveling at the continuation of the streak they helped start. Michael Mazzaccaro, an alum and now the Athletic Director, remarked, "It’s certainly something that’s bigger than any one of us who ran here."

400 Wins Later, still running strong into jistory

The meet took place on a course that now bears the name of Tom Heath, the coach who guided the program from 1971 to 2016. Heath’s impact on CBA cross country was honored not just with the course renaming but also with the unveiling of a 25-foot archway at the finish line, symbolizing the legacy of excellence he instilled.

Team Marks 400th Consecutive Dual Meet Win, Sets New Benchmark

While cross country may often be seen as an individual sport, CBA’s approach has always been team-first. The scoring reflects this, with the team’s score being the sum of the top five runners’ places – the lower, the better. As Mazzaccaro noted, "You run for others. While running can be thought of as an individual sport, cross country is a team sport first."

For CBA’s runners, the state championships are just one chapter in a story defined by hard work, camaraderie, and a desire to be the best. "We’re best friends that happen to be running together," said senior Ryan Schmitt, summing up the spirit of a team that not only runs but runs together into the pages of history.