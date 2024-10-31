Good Day New York Presents: The Fox

To celebrate spooky season, Good Day New York presents their annual Halloween Skit… this year, playing off the Emmy-winning hit series, "The Bear!"

In this sketch, titled "The Fox," the Good Day New York team, led by Rosanna Scotto and Curt Menefee, have to put together their best dish for a secret celebrity food critic.

Filmed inside the kitchen of Fresco by Scotto, the skit showcases your favorite Good Day personalities trying their hand in the kitchen and paying homage to some of this year’s biggest newsmakers in NYC.

There is so much traffic in The Fox kitchen that the chefs are going to get charged congestion pricing! Thinking about quitting? This isn't City Hall!

Watch the media player above to see how the Good Day chefs handle the heat!