Scarsdale shopping plaza storefronts defaced with words 'genocide supporters'

Police in Westchester County are investigating a possible hate crime after two storefronts inside Golden Horseshoe shopping plaza in Scarsdale were vandalized.

The words "genocide supporters" were spray-painted on clothing store Cheryl’s Closet and Scoop Shop in Wilmot Road shopping plaza, according to New Rochelle police.

Surveillance video showed a lone suspect outside both stores Wednesday night.

"I know that there is antisemitism and hate out there, but I never thought it was close to home," said Adam Deutsch, co-owner of Scoop Shop. "In my business, in my hometown."

Deutsch is Jewish, proudly displaying his support for Israel with the sign in his front window.

Hundreds of residents of the predominantly Jewish community, along with local lawmakers, gathered Thursday for a last-minute rally.

Attendees told FOX 5 NY's Richard Giacovas they dropped whatever they were doing to stand together and show support for not only their local businesses but their home.

"Hatred is hatred is hatred, and when you see antisemitism, you’re seeing racism, you’re seeing in any of its forms, any of its forms," said Westchester County Executive George Latimer.

Many were holding the Israeli flag, and some brought giant milk cartons displaying the faces of hostages being held by Hamas.

"It’s definitely a good feeling of togetherness, and I can’t even begin to explain the feeling of support we have from everyone in the neighborhood," Deutsch said.

Police are investigating the incident as a hate crime. So far, they haven’t made any arrests but are working on some leads.

The police commissioner, along with the Westchester County District Attorney, said Thursday in a joint statement that "there's zero tolerance for hate and bias in Westchester, and we will use the full force of the law to hold perpetrators accountable and keep our communities safe."