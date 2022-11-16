Golden Girls Kitchen NYC is set to open soon

article

The Golden Girls fans can say "thank you for being a friend" and get their fix of the beloved sitcom in a pop-up restaurant coming to the Seaport District in Lower Manhattan.

The experience opens Dec. 7 and it's already accepting reservations. If the concept sounds familiar, it was originally announced to open last month on E. 54th St. in Midtown. It is unclear why the restaurant location was moved.

The Golden Girls Kitchen promises a fully immersive dining experience inspired by the characters' favorite iconic 1980s Miami hangouts.

"Golden Girls" picture collages decorate dining room at the "Golden Girls Kitchen" media preview on July 25, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images)

Tickets start at $40 for a 90-minute reservation, a choice of a main course, and a slice of cheesecake. There will be additional sides and beverages available for purchase, and an array of dessert choices.

The space will feature the Rusty Anchor Bar with specialty cocktails and mocktails centered around the NBC series.

Bucket Listers, the organizers behind the pop-up, say there are photo-ops inside the restaurant like Blanche’s Boudoir, complete with shag carpet and a palm print bedspread, or pretend to chat with the ladies through the girls’ yellow kitchen phone.

The restaurant was previously in Beverly Hills and was open from July 30, 2022 until Nov. 6, 2022. It plans stops in San Francisco, Miami, and Chicago.

The menu promises:

GOLDEN MAINS

-Sophia's Lasagna Al Forno (with meat) with garlic bread

-Sophia’s Lasagna Al Forno (Can be ordered gluten-free on site) with garlic bread

-The Lanai (A "Miami Style" Cuban Sandwich) with fries

-Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast) with fries

-Vegan Bacon Lettuce Potato Sandwich (Say It Fast) with fries

-The Rose Marie Soup and Salad Combo (broccoli cheddar or vegan butternut squash)

-Rusty Anchor Omelet Sandwich (with meat) + Tots

-Rusty Anchor Omelet Sandwich (vegetarian) + Tots

-Avocado Toast with meat + Tots

-Avocado Toast vegetarian + Tots

SHADY PINES SIDES

-Nancy's Side Salad

-Edgar Allan Poe-tatoe French Fries

-Side of Sicily Garlic Bread (secret sauce from the Festival of the Dancing Virgins)

-Cheeseballs

ST. OLAF SWEETS

-Cheesecake

-Sperheoven Krispies (also available vegan)

-Genurkenflurgen Cake

-Clown Sundae

-Blanche's Georgia Style Cookies

For drinks there are The Golden Girls Kitchen Coffee, Southern Belle Libations, mocktails, and more.

Tip is not included in the ticket price.

The Golden Girls Kitchen menu

The Golden Girls Kitchen Details

Location:

19 Fulton St., Manhattan 10038

Hours:

Wednesday - Thursday: 2:00 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Friday: 2:00 p.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Saturday: 10:00 a.m. - 11:15 p.m.

Sunday: 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Drag Brunch coming every Sunday in January through February at 10:00 a.m., 10:45 a.m., and 11:45 a.m.

Tickets:

https://bucketlisters.com/event/golden-girls-kitchen-nyc