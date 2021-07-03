Going to watch the July 4 fireworks? Here's what you need to know

Many people are planning to attend the annual Macy's 4th of July Fireworks on Sunday, and if you're planning on seeing the spectacular show in person, here's what you need to know:

There will be metal detectors at the entrance of designated viewing areas this year

Public viewing locations will be set up by the NYPD along the East River, and include: FDR Drive in Manhattan, from 14th Street to 51st Street with entry points at 14th Street East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd Street Domino Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, East River State Park and Transmitter Park in Brooklyn Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens

FDR Drive in Manhattan, from 14th Street to 51st Street with entry points at 14th Street East 23rd, East 34th and East 42nd Street

Domino Park, Bushwick Inlet Park, East River State Park and Transmitter Park in Brooklyn

Gantry Plaza State Park in Queens

Extra NYPD officers will be on-hand, along with the Bomb Squad and Harbor Patrol

No large coolers, backpacks, or even lawn chairs will be allowed

There will be major street closures due to the show. Some streets will be closed to vehicular traffic beginning Sunday at 5 p.m. until the fireworks show ends.

Access to viewing areas will be allowed beginning at 6:30 p.m., and the fireworks are scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m.

Fireworks will also be shot off of the Empire State Building.

Advertisement