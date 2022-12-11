GoFundMe reveals most generous states, cities in 2022

GoFundMe is out with its annual end-of-the-year report listing many statistics including the most generous states and cities.

According to the online crowdfunding platform, here are the most generous states, based on donations per capita:

Vermont

Delaware

Maine

New Hampshire

West Virginia

Pennsylvania

Georgia

South Carolina

Montana

Virginia

MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES - 2019/10/13: Vermont State House. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The most generous cities are:

Marietta, Ga.

Spring, Texas

Silver Spring, Md.

Sarasota, Fl.

Bradenton, Fl.

Olympia, Wash.

Alpharetta, Ga.

Miami, Fl.

Fort Meyers, Fl.

Minneapolis

GoFundMe in 2022, there was donation given every second on its platform totaling $25 billion in donations to individuals and nonprofits.

RELATED: Amazon's $5 'thank my driver' promotion maxes out after 1 day

Also, 28 million people received help through GoFundMe.

"Our community helped provide the essentials during record-high inflation, advanced educational dreams, and supported people whose lives were uprooted by natural disasters, war, and loss," the company said in its report.

GoFundMe also listed other 2022 statistics regarding generosity:

There was a 110% increase in giving for baby formula

There was a 60% increase in giving for gasoline

$150,000 was raised for veterans through GFM’s Veterans fundraising hub

More than 50 million people donated to help cats and dogs

$250 million was raised to help with Ukraine relief

Despite the challenging economy, Americans continue to give to those in need.

GivingTuesday, following Thanksgiving, raised a record $3.1 billion in 24 hours for charitable causes in the U.S. Despite the difficult economic year that many households have experienced, with inflation in the costs of basic goods, gas and housing, people were still willing to give, said GivingTuesday CEO Asha Curran.

"That’s really what we saw yesterday," she told The Associated Press. "That whatever it is that people are experiencing, they were as generous as they had the capacity to be."

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.



