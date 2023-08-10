'Goat Games' raises funds for animal sanctuaries nationwide

A special fundraising effort is underway to help support animal sanctuaries nationwide, known as "The Goat Games."

The online competition raises money for sanctuaries nationwide, including one located in the Hudson Valley town of Saugerties.

Kathy Stevens says she came up with the idea during the COVID-19 pandemic when it became even harder for animal sanctuaries to raise money.

The Goat Games runs from August 7 to August 13, and is a friendly six-day competition for sanctuaries from across the country to see who can raise the most funds.

Stevens, founded the Catskill Animal Sanctuary in 2001 to create a safe haven for animals in need. Since then, her team has recused thousands of animals, and they're still hard at work.

The sanctuary is open for tours from April through November. Tickets have to be purchased in advance.

For information on other ways to contribute, visit www.casanctuary.org/