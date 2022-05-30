Go aboard the USS Bataan at Pier 88 during Fleet Week 2022

Thousands of U.S. Navy, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps service members are wrapping up their visit to New York City for Fleet Week celebrations after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The USS Bataan, a Navy Wasp-class amphibious assault ship, is stationed at Pier 88 on Manhattan's West Side.

FOX 5 NY reporter Ryan Kristafer went aboard the ship where he spoke with Petty Officer First Class Samuel Gonzales.

"The main purpose of this ship is we are a transport operational platform for our Marines that are embarked on board," said Gonzales. "In the event we are deployed we take our Marines with us, transport them via hovercraft to wherever they need to go, pick them up and take them to their next spot."

The massive ship has the ability to triage and do resuscitative care and evacuate causalities to the nearest shore.

The USS Bataan cared for COVID-stricken patients during the pandemic but not one service member aboard was sickened by the coronavirus.

Throughout the past week, U.S. Navy, Marines and Coast Guardsmen have been on hand to meet and greet New Yorkers and visitors. Visitors have been invited to explore displays, activities, and demonstrations by the U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Coast Guard and USO. Some antique military vehicles were also on display.

The weekend will conclude on Monday with the Intrepid Museum’s annual Memorial Day ceremony.

Visit FleetWeekNewYork.com for all the latest information.