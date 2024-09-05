Gnocchi on 9th: NYC's viral Italian restaurant offering affordable pasta dishes

Ever heard of a container of pasta costing $10 in New York City? Well, it's true.

New York City's newest viral restaurant features traditional Italian dishes at a fast food price.

Gnocchi on 9th is a tiny spot in the East Village with a big reputation on social media.

Yes, a container of pasta is just $10. Many people are opting to spend $13 to top the gnocchi dish with some burrata.

"I feel like a lot of it is the novelty around it. I am excited to try it, but I don’t have the craziest expectations about but I will be excited if its good," a customer said.

Since Gnocchi on 9th opened, the sidewalk around the place has been crowded and packed with people taking a seat on nearby steps or a bench.

FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini asked customers to rate the restaurant.

"I would say it's a solid 9 out of 10," a customer said.

"I saw this place online, and it looked good, so I decided to try it," another customer added.

The short menu on the wall keeps the workers behind the counter busy. The two gnocchi options are the alla pomodoro or alla vodka. The burrata can even be black truffle flavored. You can also order a salad or their dessert, Tiramisu.

One employee has been working at the restaurant for two months and told FOX 5 there's a lot of people outside all the time.

"This place is definitely an experience," FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini said.