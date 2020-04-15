Global coronavirus cases top 2 million, according to Johns Hopkins

The number of people infected with the novel coronavirus across the globe surpassed 2 million on April 15, according to the most recent data collected by Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The virus, which causes COVID-19, has claimed more than 128,000 lives worldwide.

Doctors have stressed that most people who test positive for COVID-19 will recover from the disease. As of April 15, over 500,000 people have recovered across the world, according to Johns Hopkins’ data.

The United States paces the world with more than 600,000 confirmed cases and 26,000 deaths.

On April 14, President Donald Trump announced the United States would be halting funding to the World Health Organization, criticizing their initial handling of the virus. The president also claimed that the WHO showed leniency towards China, where the virus originated.

Leaders at the European Union condemned Trump’s actions, saying he had no reason to freeze funding to the United Nations-health organization, especially in the middle of a pandemic, the Associated Press reported.

The virus has been particularly brutal to Europe. Spain, Italy, Germany, France and the United Kingdom account for the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth most cases, respectively.

Domestically, Trump has faced criticism for his own initial reaction to the virus. This week, he disputed claims that he acted too late by releasing a video touting his actions in January with only a few cases in America.

The video does not, however, detail February — which critics have pointed to as the moment he should have done more to enact social distancing.

