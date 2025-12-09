Long Island city debates public marijuana ban

The Brief The city of Glen Clove is considering banning marijuana use in public places. It's currently illegal to smoke or vape marijuana at parks, playgrounds and beaches across New York state. The City Council is expected to vote on the ban on Tuesday. Dec. 9. If passed, it would go into effect immediately.



The Glen Cove City Council is expected to vote on Dec. 9 on a measure that would ban public use of marijuana throughout the city.

What we know:

Currently, it's illegal to smoke or vape marijuana at parks, playgrounds and beaches across the state. The proposed measure would expand that ban to all public places in Glen Cove.

Mayor Pamela Panzenbeck said the legislation was introduced last month in response to an increase in marijuana use in the city.

"You can smoke marijuana in your yard, in your friend's yard," Panzenbeck said. "We just don't want people walking down the street smoking marijuana."

Under the proposal, first-time offenders would face a $100 fine or community service.

Residents react

What they're saying:

The proposal has residents sounding off online. Some are calling the ban overdue, while others argue the city is overstepping.

"I can understand the drive behind it, I don't necessarily agree with it," one resident told FOX 5 NY.

"I don't think it should be legalized anywhere," said another.

Others argued that the ban wouldn't stop people from smoking in public.

What's next:

If it passes, the measure would go into effect immediately.

A spokesperson for the New York Office of Cannabis Management told FOX 5 NY that the agency supports clear, consistent rules that protect public health, and says communities can adopt additional restrictions if they choose.

The law would be the first crackdown of its kind in Nassau County, and among the strictest in the state.