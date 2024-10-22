Giuliani ordered to turn over luxury items, apartment in Georgia poll worker case

article

Rudy Giuliani, the former Mayor of New York City, has been ordered to turn over luxury items and shares of his New York City co-op apartment after he failed to pay a $146M to two Georgia poll workers he was convicted of defaming in 2020.

The ruling stems from a lawsuit filed by Ruby Freeman and Wandrea "Shaye" Moss, two Georgia election workers falsely accused by Giuliani of fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman ordered Giuliani to transfer various assets into a receivership within seven days, including cash accounts, Giuliani's interest in a co-op apartment on Madison Avenue, watches from luxury brands such as Rolex and Tiffany, and sports memorabilia, including signed items from baseball legend Joe DiMaggio.

Notably, Giuliani’s Palm Beach condo and three World Series rings were not included in the immediate turnover, as Giuliani's son Andrew has claimed ownership of the rings, saying they were gifted to him by his father in 2018.

So far, despite making an appeal, Giuliani has not paid any portion of the judgment nor posted a supersedeas bond, which would have delayed the asset handover. Plaintiffs served Giuliani with an information subpoena in August 2024 to identify his assets, but Giuliani has not responded, according to court filings.

Giuliani attempted to declare bankruptcy in 2024, but that was dismissed and he now faces mounting legal costs. The court's ruling now requires him to liquidate assets to satisfy the judgment, and a court-appointed receiver will oversee the process.