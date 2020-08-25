Girls make treats, cards for firefighters battling California wildfires

Two girls made thank you cards and Hello Dolly treats for San Jose firefighters whose colleagues were off battling some of California's largest blazes this week.

This weekend, as the smoke filled the air near their homes, Taite Robbins, 12, and Nila Santhosh, 10, baked for firefighters at Station No. 9, as their colleagues were off battling the CZU August Lightning Complex Fire, raging in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties.

They delivered their goodies on Saturday, as Taite's mom, Jules Robbins filmed the encounter.

"We just wanted to help people who were risking their lives," Taite, a 7th grader at Union Middle School, told KTVU.

It's hard to hear the girls who are wearing masks. But you can hear them describe what's in the layered bars: coconut, chocolate, butter pecan.

Taite Robbins, 12, and Nila Santhosh, 10, baked for firefighters at Station No. 9. August 2020

The firefighters were touched.

"If we didn't have to worry about this coronavirus I'd give you a big hug," he said. "How about an air high five."

The firefighters vowed to get the treat bags up to their friends in the mountains actually battling the wildfires.

As of Tuesday, the CZU fires had burned about 78,600 acres and was 17% contained.

But one of them admits if they can't reach their buddies, they're just going to eat the sweets themselves.

Taite Robbins, 12, makes cards to thank San Jose firefighters. August 2020

Taite Robbins, 12, and Nila Santhosh, 10, made thank you cards for firefighters at Station No. 9

Residents leave thank you posters for firefighters at the Alameda County fairgrounds. Aug. 25, 2020

