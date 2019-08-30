Girl, 5, killed after fence falls on her in Brooklyn

article

A five-year-old girl who pulled on a fence in front of a house in Bushwick was killed after the fence came crashing down on her, said police.

Alysson Pinto-Chaumana was walking with her mother at about 9 p.m. Thursday when she pulled on the decorative fence in front of 444 Harman St. which landed on her causing her to fall and hit her head.

Alysson's mother flagged down a passing ambulance who rushed the child to Wyckoff Hospital.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation was ongoing.