Girl, 4, found wandering street in the Bronx; Cops search for parents

Police are looking for the parents of a child found wandering in the Bronx, alone.

The four-year-old girl was discovered by police just after midnight on Feb. 27 in the area of Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street in the Longwood section.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX5NY News app. Download for FREE!

The girl told police told her name was Sidaya. Surveillance video showed her walking with a woman about 10 minutes earlier. The woman continued westbound on Leggett Avenue and Fox Street.

The girl has a dark complexion and was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweat pants and rain boots. She was evaluated at Lincoln Hospital and released in good health to the Administration for Children Services.

Police want to find the parents of a girl found wandering in the Bronx. (NYPD)

Advertisement

The woman approximately in her mid-20s, 5'2" tall, with a medium complexion and a thin build. She was last seen wearing a black head scarf, a light blue denim jacket, black pants and white sneakers.

Surveillance video of the pair was taken in front of 679 Fox Street.

Police say Sidaya was seen walking near a woman 10 minutes before she was discovered alone in the Longwood section of the Bronx. (NYPD)

Anyone with information regarding these individuals is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM, or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

Police say all calls are strictly confidential.