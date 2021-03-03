Woman arrested for abandoning child in the Bronx

Police have arrested a Manhattan woman for abandoning a child found wandering in the Bronx.

The four-year-old girl was discovered by police just after midnight on Feb. 27 in the area of Prospect Avenue and East 156th Street in the Longwood section.

The girl told police told her name was Sidaya.

Surveillance video showed her walking with a woman about 10 minutes earlier. The woman continued westbound on Leggett Avenue and Fox Street.

The NYPD says they arrested 32-year-old Sadeekah Abdul Salaam on Tuesday. She faces charges of child abandonment, reckless endangerment, and acting in a manner that is injurious to a child.

It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.