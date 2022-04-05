Girl, 3, missing from Ossining has autism

A Missing Child Alert was issued early Tuesday for a three-year-old girl from Ossining, New York who may be in imminent danger.

Sabrina Cabrera, who has autism, was last seen on Madison Avenue in the Westchester County village at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday.

She was last seen with Jennifer Cabrera, 27. They may be traveling in a red 2007 Honda Civic with license plate KMG-1504.

Sabrina is described as three feet all and 50 lbs. She has black hair and brown eyes. Photos of Sabrina and Jennifer were shared by authorities.

Sabrina Cabrera, 3, may be with Jennifer Cabrera, 27.

If you see Sabrina or Jennifer, please call Ossining Village Police Department at (914) 941-4099, or 911.

Anyone with information about Sabrina or Jennifer can submit a tip or lead to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

