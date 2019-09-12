Girl, 2, kills mom in freak accident

article

A mother in Belarus was reportedly killed on her 21st birthday by her two-year-old daughter in a freak accident.

Yulia Sharko tried to pull her daughter through the front seat window when the little girl hit the window button, reported the Daily Mail.

Sharko's neck became wedged in the window of the BMW E34.

Her husband and the girl's father found the woman unconscious a short time later.

The freak accident occurred on Aug. 31 in the village of Staroe Selo.

Sharko died eight days later.