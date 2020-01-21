Girl, 11, killed in Brooklyn house fire

An 11-year-old girl was killed in a nightime fire that tore through a house in the Kensington section of Brooklyn.

Firefighters found Shirr Teved inside the home at 761 Ocean Parkway after the flames had been extinguished.

She was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center but it was too late to save her life.

The fire, which erupted at about 10:30 p.m. on Monday, January 20th, did not appear to be suspicious, according to police. The FDNY Fire Marshal will determine the cause of the fire.

The New York City Medical Examiner will determine the cause of the girl's death as the investigation continues.